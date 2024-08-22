Brave survivor of abuse takes a big stride to raise money for Border Women's Aid

Eve Robertson is raising funds for Border Women's Aid.

​A brave abuse survivor will be talking a ‘mighty stride’ next month for a Borders charity supporting women suffering from domestic violence.

Eve Robertson, 27, from Hawick, is doing the ‘Mighty Stride’ of 21 miles at the Edinburgh Kilt Walk to raise money for Border Women’s Aid – the charity she credits for saving her life and helping her heal following an abusive relationship when she was 17-years-old.

Eve found the courage to give evidence in court that helped put her abuser behind bars, but she now wants to help other women suffering from domestic violence.

Speaking to the Southern this week, she said: “I chose to raise money for Border Women’s Aid because they have supported me so much after my court case last year which resulted in my abuser getting a 10 years extended sentence. They support so many women who have or are currently suffering domestic abuse.”

Speaking about how she felt re-living the horror that she went through 10 years on, Eve said: “It was awful. I was on the stand for hours and it was quite traumatic.”

But with the help of the local charity, Eve said she started to recover. “I had weekly appointments to begin with and they talked about what healthy relationships are. I also did a course called ‘Own My Life’ which is all about how abusive relationships can form and the red signs to look out for.

“They’re there as a listening ear but also for great support. Although it (my abuse) was 10 years ago, it was like reliving it all over again.”

After opening up about the harrowing time in her life she wanted to forget, the charity gave her the tools to recover.

“They helped me rebuild my life,” she says. “It was good for me, it changed my life – they saved my life. I almost had to retrain my brain. I’m not completely healed, I still have to get support at meetings once a month.

"The charity does so much for people who need to seek refuge and rebuild their life. They also help women who are still in abusive relationships. They just help women with everything that they need.”

Asked what advice she would give to other people in abusive relationships, Eve said: “I think definitely tell someone – a family member of someone that you trust who can make a referral as you need to keep yourself safe.

“But please reach out to Border Women’s Aids have the ways and means of helping you while keeping you safe as well.

“The charity have, and continue to be a lifeline and amazing support for many women across the Borders including myself. The work they do to educate, support and protect so many woman is unmatched, and I personally can’t the team enough for all they have done for me.”

If you would like to sponsor Eve, please visit, www.justgiving.com/page/eve-robertson

If you are suffering from domestic abuse call Border Women’s Aid for support on 01450 218 409 or the National Domestic Abuse Helpline (24 hours) 0800 027 1234.