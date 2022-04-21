Rail group pulls a rabbit out of the hat for Easter

On Saturday, April 16, a larger-than-life white rabbit was seen on four trains in the region, passing out chocolate to children and leaflets to adults.
The rabbit was there at the behest of Borders Railway Community Partnership (BRCP) and set off from Tweedbank in the morning for a journey around the network.
The furry rail guest – in reality Galashiels Community Council chair Judith Cleghorn – later disembarked and was seen chatting to folk at Douglas Bridge in Galashiels.
Today, Thursday, April 21, the BRCP were handing over a train headboard, reading 'Waverley', one of the last trains to run on the old Waverley Line, to the new Stow Station, for long-term display there.