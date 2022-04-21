Rail group pulls a rabbit out of the hat for Easter

Easter Bunny (Judith Cleghorn) with grandchildren Lucy Corbett and Olivia Davidson. Photo: Bill McBurnie)

On Saturday, April 16, a larger-than-life white rabbit was seen on four trains in the region, passing out chocolate to children and leaflets to adults.

The rabbit was there at the behest of Borders Railway Community Partnership (BRCP) and set off from Tweedbank in the morning for a journey around the network.

The furry rail guest – in reality Galashiels Community Council chair Judith Cleghorn – later disembarked and was seen chatting to folk at Douglas Bridge in Galashiels.

Nicola and Lucy Corbett, Easter Bunny (Judith Cleghorn ) Olivia Davidson and train driver Nacieg Centkowski at Tweedbank. (Photo: Bill McBurnie)