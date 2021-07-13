Borders Group of Advanced Motorcyclists at Hawick open day. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The Borders Group of Advanced Motorcyclists (BGAM) staged its 6th annual open day at Hawick Police Station, at Howdenbank, on Saturday.

Eight new riders signed up for the advanced motorbiking course at the event, aimed at tackling head on the high level of motorcyclists who are injured or die on the region’s roads in the course of a year.

BGAM spokesperson Fraser Brydon said: “We had 12 observed rides, taking bikers out for a observation and a report on their ‘riding style’.

"The weather was good weather and we were joined by two Police Scotland motorbikes and police riders, and much thanks go to Hawick Police Station and Police Scotland for the use of car park and toilet facilities.

“We as a a group normally attract around 15/20 new advanced rider associates at our annual bike show, but in the current climate we were very happy to bolster numbers at BGAM, not forgetting we operate all year round and accept new trainee advanced riders 365 days a year. We’re always hoping they go on to become observers (trainers).