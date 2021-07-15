The former Clarks outlet. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Nine jobs were lost at the Gala Water Retail Park in Huddersfield Street when the branch closed in June last year.

The shop closed after 13 years as Somerset-based retailer Clarks announced 900 jobs across the UK as a part of a major shake-up of the 195-year-old business.

Now Scottish Borders Council’s planning department has received an application from Glasgow-based Threadneedle Property Unit Trust, owners of the retail park, for its change of use to a gym and leisure facility.

A spokesperson for Glasgow-based Montagu Evans, the applicant’s agent, said: “The prospective tenant is a gym operator and a new operator in Galashiels

"The operator has specific locational requirements. An additional number of jobs will be created by the new operator. It is proposed that they gym would operate 24 hours a day/seven days a week.