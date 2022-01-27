Former Needle Point premises.

Scottish Borders Council's planning officer Brett Taylor has granted approval to a podiatrist and chiropody business moving into a former retail outlet at 14 West Port.

The premises was formerly home to The Needle Point, the wool and haberdashery outlet, which vacated the site more than a year ago.

The applicant is Tracy Anderson from Earlston.

In his report, Mr Taylor says the change of use would add to the vitality of the town and bring a currently vacant unit into use.

He adds: "14 West Port is a two-storey, three-bay terraced building with residential accommodation above. The property is Category C listed and is located within the Selkirk Conservation Area.

"The proposal is to change the use of the premises from retail to provide podiatry and chiropody services.

"Such a service in this location would contribute to the town centre as it would attract people to the area which may result in an increase in footfall.

"Town centres are under increasing pressure to maintain existing levels of footfall and this has not been helped by the current climate or Covid.

"It is hoped that the proposed development would provide another service which would appeal to the public and encourage them to visit the town centre.