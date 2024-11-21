Makers Market returns to Borders Textile Towerhouse

Grab your purse and head to the Makers Market.

​​The Makers Market is set to return to the Borders Textile Towerhouse offering visitors a unique opportunity to shop for high-quality, handcrafted goods while supporting local artisans.

This year’s event promises a festive atmosphere with a wide variety of items for sale, perfect for starting the holiday season off right.

From jewellery and artwork to candles, ceramics, clothing, and homeware, there’s something for every taste and budget. The market also features a well-curated gift shop, with a collection of special products designed to inspire thoughtful and unique holiday gifts.

In addition to the market, visitors can enjoy a range of family-friendly activities. Young children can take part in Book Bug sessions on Friday, November 29 at 2pm and Saturday, November 30 at 11am. Free self-led Christmas crafts will also be available for kids, with the opportunity to learn festive embroidery techniques for a small fee.

A highlight of this year’s Makers Market is an exclusive exhibition of Ann Smith’s stunning felted pictures, on display in the Towerhouse's Exhibition Room. Smith’s vibrant floral and landscape scenes, crafted with skillful use of wool, are sure to captivate art lovers and visitors alike.

Live Borders offers a range of exhibitions, events, and activities that celebrate local talent and creativity. For more information on the Makers Market or upcoming events, please visit www.liveborders.org.uk/museum-exhibitions-events/.

The Makers Market is a perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit while discovering beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces and enjoying a day out with the whole family.

Borders Textile Towerhouse, 1 Tower Knowe, Hawick, TD9 9EN

Friday 29 November & Saturday 30 November 2024, 10am – 4pm.