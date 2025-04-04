Borders pet charity's appeal for foster homes
From Hercules, the leader of the pack, to Hermes, the fastest of the bunch, these divine little pups have grown up surrounded by love, not only from their devoted mum but also from their wonderful foster carers, Jayne and Jim.
Without dedicated foster carers, Roxy and her litter of little gods would have been raised in a kennel environment.
Instead, they’ve enjoyed the warmth of a real home, learning and growing just as they would in their forever families.
Thanks to Jayne and Jim’s kindness, all nine pups have now found their own loving homes – but there are always more dogs in need.
Fostering gives mums like Roxy the chance to care for their puppies in a safe and loving
space. Could you offer the same life-changing opportunity to a dog in need?
Contact Borders Pet Rescue by email [email protected] or call 01896 849090.