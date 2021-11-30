World superstar Michael Bublé is to perform in the Borders next summer
Grammy award-winning superstar Michael Bublé is to perform at Floors Castle in Kelso next summer, it was confirmed today.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:28 am
An Evening with Michael Bublé is to be staged at one of the region’s most picturesque outdoor settings on Monday, July 4.
Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his extraordinary career.
Floors Castle annual pass holders are invited to look out for a special email on Thursday, December 2, to book tickets ahead of the general release on Friday.