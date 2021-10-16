The community in Ancrum united today to support a vital riding charity for the disabled
Two young ladies usually confined to wheelchairs dispensed with them today, Saturday, October 16, and took to horseback as a community united in support of a vital resource.
Folk in Ancrum were out in force for a sponsored horse ride in support of the Scottish Borders RDA Group - the Riding for the Disabled Association.
Young members Maia and Kelsey led the way.
They rode together around the village as raffle tickets were sold and tea and bacon rolls were served in the village hall – with all the proceeds bolstering the RDA’s coffers.
An RDA spokesperson said: “The girls had smiles, grins and were the biggest of chatterboxes today, as they enjoyed the fresh air and all the attention!
“Thank you so much for all who came out to Ancrum to see the girls ride and support the Border Group RDA.”
To donate to the cause go to gofund.me/26313e03