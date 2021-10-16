Maia and Kelsey's sponsored ride at Ancrum. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Folk in Ancrum were out in force for a sponsored horse ride in support of the Scottish Borders RDA Group - the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Young members Maia and Kelsey led the way.

They rode together around the village as raffle tickets were sold and tea and bacon rolls were served in the village hall – with all the proceeds bolstering the RDA’s coffers.

The group pose for picture at the end of the ride.

An RDA spokesperson said: “The girls had smiles, grins and were the biggest of chatterboxes today, as they enjoyed the fresh air and all the attention!

“Thank you so much for all who came out to Ancrum to see the girls ride and support the Border Group RDA.”

To donate to the cause go to gofund.me/26313e03

Border RDA Group members Steph Carter, Toyah Chetwynd and Penny Wight with their 12 year old 15 2 black Cob Dom who has been so dependable over the last five years at Border Group RDA. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Maia and Kelsey's sponsored ride at Ancrum - Irene Niven and Dorothy Brunton supporting the ride. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Maia and Kelsey's sponsored ride at Ancrum, bacon rolls and teas supplied by the catering team, Karen Clarkson, June Russell, Abbie Cargill and Helen Ramsay

RDA Borders group chair, Susie Elliot MBE leads the cavalcade by Ancrum village green. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)