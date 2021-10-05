Robert Scott and Rebecca Jackson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Robert Scott and Rebecca Jackson took part in a six-day Hadrian Wall walk last month to celebrate the life of pal Bob McClure, who died last year from pancreatic cancer.

Their efforts raised £1,800 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

But Rebecca was to get the surprise of a lifetime when the couple were met by family and friends at the finishing line in Bowness-on-Solway.

Romantic Robert started to read a poem outlining the places they’d passed through on the walk and the last verse ended with him asking for Rebecca’s hand in marriage.

The proposal wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing.

Robert explained: “A couple of weeks before the walk I had bought the ring and had asked Rebecca’s mum if it would be okay to ask Rebecca to marry me.

"Only Rebecca’s mum and my little sister knew that I was going to propose, so it was a surprise to everyone else who was at the finishing line.

"I’m one for turning up with silly little poems and I said to her that I had a poem about the walk that I wanted to read. The poem named some of the places we’d walked through then at the end the last verse I asked Rebecca to marry me – and she said yes!

"She was very surprised. She didn’t expect it all, she was emotional but very happy.”

The couple have been together for three and a half years.

Both are musicians and met during a performance of Whisky Galore at Hawick Town Hall.

Rebecca, 28, is a travel agent with Hendersons Travel in Hawick and Robert, 23, is a printer at Richardson and Son printers in Hawick.

Robert added: “We had an engagement party for family and friends on Saturday night and now we’ll start to think about the arrangements for the wedding, hopefully in the next year and a half.