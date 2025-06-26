New biking skills area for Glentress

Cycling has gone up a gear in the Borders with work on a new mountain bike skills area at Glentress beginning this week

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Expected to be completed mid-October, the skills area will mark the completion of the Glentress Masterplan, which will cement Glentress’s reputation as one of the UK’s leading destinations for mountain biking and a world-class visitor destination.

The new skills area will include features including a mini mountain biking zone, roller zone, cornering zone, drop and technical zones that offer changes to surface, levels and conditions designed to encourage and assist young, novice and inexperienced riders to develop their skills safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Andrews-Garth, Forestry & Land Scotland (FLS) Project Manager, said; “This latest milestone marks the end of the Glentress Masterplan but also marks the beginning of the next chapter for this fantastic, multi-use destination.

“From its inception, this has been a high-intensity project that set out to reinvigorate this amazing south Scotland attraction, broadening its appeal and significantly improving the offering for all visitors.

“Expanding on the 72km of networked mountain biking trails that we manage here, the Masterplan has delivered over 16 kilometres of new dedicated mountain bike trails for all abilities, created accessible multi-user pathways and new routes into the forest for walkers, wheelchair users, horse riders, pony trekkers and cyclists.

“We have worked hard to make this an inclusive destination with something for families, young people, new and novice riders, adaptive riders and, of course, the wider mountain biking community. The skills area is the perfect way to round off the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing visitor numbers at Glentress attest to the success of the masterplan, which has also included the development of holiday cabins in a multi-million pound Forest Holidays investment.

Work on the skills area will be carried in an environmentally sensitive way and will include landscaping to reduce the visual impact of the new facilities and enhance the ecological value of the area.

FLS’ build partner for the skills area is CRC, which has wealth of experience in the design, development, building and maintenance of MTB trails and facilities across Scotland.

Paul added; “It’s crucial to a successful build that the ground works are given time to settle. Our team will be working on the features through the week but the work area will be closed off at the weekends. We’d like to thank visitors in advance for their patience in waiting until the official opening before trying out the skills area.”