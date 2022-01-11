Works starts on the new base at the Pinnacle Hill Industrial Estate in Kelso.

Last year the life-saving team announced it had taken ownership of a plot of land on Kelso’s Pinnacle Hill Industrial Estate.

The long-held vision is now closer to becoming a reality after construction started on site.

2021 was a busy year for the team with the highest ever number of volunteering hours recorded by members.

That is one of the main reasons it is more important than ever to have an efficient, convenient and practical, operational base.

The new facility will have suitable accommodation for training and meetings, space to sort and quarantine equipment, adequate storage, changing rooms and much more.

The last couple of years have brought huge challenges to the project. Its usual fundraising activities have been cancelled due to covid restrictions for a second year. Additionally, rising prices have reduced the specification of the building to a minimum.

Despite these challenges, the team is delighted to see progress finally being made, thanks to the huge efforts of its Base Sub Committee team members and some very generous donations.

The team is now seeking funding to fit out the inside of the building - so donations are still being sought.

Team leader Duncan Buchanan said “Thank you to all our supporters and everyone who has helped to get us to this point, we couldn’t have done it without you, and we look forward to keeping you updated!”

If you would like to make a donation by cheque to support the Border Search and Rescue Unit please send it to Secretary BSARU, 17 Clackmae Road, Edinburgh, EH16 6NY.

Cheques should be made payable to the 'Border Search and Rescue Unit'.