New footbridge at Mansfield Road, Hawick. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

As part of the town’s ongoing £88m flood protection scheme a bridge was lowered into place on Mansfield Road.

It’s part of the replacement of three town bridges.

In July a new Victoria Bridge returned and the Lawson footbridge is to follow at the end of this month.

Yesterday the weather stayed fine as townsfolk observed the installation of the new four metre wide structure.

Watching on was Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall, the chair of Hawick Flood Group, who said: “It was fantastic to witness the arrival and installation of this new footbridge at the weekend and there was certainly a large crowd in attendance with everyone hoping to capture on camera the minute by minute lifting of this massive piece of engineering.

“The weather couldn’t have been kinder to us and I pay a huge tribute to everyone involved in making sure this new structure arrived at its final destination on time and with such precision.

“We now have two new bridges and a third on its way within weeks and I’m delighted by the progress being made with our flood protection scheme.”

The scheme will see 5,600 metres of flood defence walls created, which promises protection to 970 properties.

The work is vital to the future security of the town.

Over the years Hawick and its residents and businesses have been devastated by flooding.

The work being carried out aims to end that misery.