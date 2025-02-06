​Breaking ice in the Borders

​Enjoying a relaxing dip. Photos: Lynda Stoddart.

​When the night temperature hits well below zero degrees Celsius, the rolling hills of the Borders become covered in a frosty cloak, and the tranquil lochs freeze over, creating a magical landscape that beckons the adventurous.

Among the boldest are the winter dippers, or ice dookers, who plunge into icy waters for a truly invigorating experience, making the most of the natural winter wonderland.

There’s a unique joy in breaking through the ice, hearing the sharp crackle of frozen water yielding to determination.

The initial shock of the cold is unmistakable, but it’s followed by an extraordinary feeling of vitality and sense of peace. The chill floods your senses, wakes your spirit, and leaves you with a buzz that lasts long after you’ve dressed in the layers of warm clothing.

For the seasoned “ice dookers,” preparation is key. Every icy adventure starts with a thorough risk assessment—checking the thickness of the ice, ensuring safe entry points, and always having safety gear and warm recovery clothing at hand.

Lynda Stoddart of Take to the Water, explained: “There is nothing that beats the feeling of serenity when you submerge yourself in the water surrounded by floating pieces of ice. We do not stay in the water for very long – a couple of minutes is all it takes to feel the immense calm and sense of peace.”

Winter swimming in the Borders isn’t just an activity; it’s an experience that combines fun, challenge, and the beauty of Scotland’s natural landscape.

It’s a reminder that even in the depths of winter, life thrives in the most unexpected places.