NOSTALGIA: Tweedbank Fair 2008

Melrosian Scott Roy and his right and left-hand men, Iain Oliver and David Crawford, joined forces with the Tweedbank Lad and Lass for the Tweedbank Fair this week in 2008.

The annual festivities proved a hit with locals as hundreds gathered to celebrate the village’s strong community spirit. Highlights included the football fun day, junior bridge night, the investiture-day visit from the Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass, kids’ disco, family dance and the fruit and flower parade. The fancy dress parade, led by Melrose Pipes and Drums, was hailed a particular success.

