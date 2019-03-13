NOSTALGIA: Newtown...but in what year?

We’ve got another gem from our glass negative archives for you this week.

Former Southern Reporter advertising manager Janis Cornwall has looked through our old glass-plate negatives – which hail from the 1940s onwards – and digitised them.

With both the Border Railway and plans for a redevelopment of the auction mart at Newtown both hitting the headlines this month we thought this photo a good one to share.

Sadly we’ve no note of the date for this one...but eagle-eyed readers may can figure it out from the vehicles captured in the shot. Send your old photos to : southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk