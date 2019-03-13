NOSTALGIA: Newtown...but in what year?

Old photograph of Newtown from our glass negatives archive.
Old photograph of Newtown from our glass negatives archive.

We’ve got another gem from our glass negative archives for you this week.

Former Southern Reporter advertising manager Janis Cornwall has looked through our old glass-plate negatives – which hail from the 1940s onwards – and digitised them.

With both the Border Railway and plans for a redevelopment of the auction mart at Newtown both hitting the headlines this month we thought this photo a good one to share.

Sadly we’ve no note of the date for this one...but eagle-eyed readers may can figure it out from the vehicles captured in the shot. Send your old photos to : southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk