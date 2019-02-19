NOSTALGIA: Melrose opera 2010

With a fine sense of symmetry, Melrose Amateur Operatic Society chose the same work for their 75th anniversary production as they had for their first season in 1935, Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers, this week in 2010.

Our reviewer that year said: “There were so many good thing about this production that is hard to know where to begin. “The sets were bright and imaginative; the orchestra, as we have now come to expect, were in tremendous form under the baton of Iain MacFadyen. The chorus, both men and women, gave their all, to fine effect.”

Send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption and the year taken, to: southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk