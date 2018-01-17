NOSTALGIA: Lindsay’s bakers 1968

Lindsay’s legendary travelling bakers van made its final delivery this week in 1968.

The family business began in April 1934, when Mr and Mrs David Lindsay, with children Margaret and John, moved from Selkirk to take over the former Robert Martin bakery and tea shop. At that time there were seven shops in the village and the family inherited an old Ford delivery van, which they replaced a year later with a Ford 8, bought for £75. In the travelling shop halcyon days of the 1950s, Lindsays had three vehicles travelling, in total, between 25,000 to 35,000 miles a year. The business continued beyond 1968, but Margaret and John, pictured, loaded the van for its final delivery.