NOSTALGIA: JED HAND BA’ 2008

As players take to the streets for the annual hand ba’ in Jedburgh this afternoon, here’s a look back to the boys’ ba’ 10 years ago.

The Doonies hailed four ba’s to the Uppies’ two in the boys’ game before the Uppies ran up 13, while the Doonies hailed four in the mens’ game. Organiser Billy Gillies said afterwards: “The turnout for the boys’ ba’ was superb. I had been at the grammar school giving at talk about the ba’s history and the response was just brilliant, for it was the best turnout of boys for many years. And that put a big smile on my face, for they are the future of the ba’.It’s more than a game, it’s a great tradition and a big part of Jedburgh history and heritage – and long may it continue.”