NOSTALGIA: Earlston darts players hit charity target

We reported a real marathon fundraising effort from Earlston residents this week back in 1994.

Patrons of the White Swan pub in Earlston were supporting the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland charity. The pub’s mixed darts teams held a 12-hour darts marathon where nine players battled it out to raise funds for the Daily Record-led charity appeal. A raffle and a bottle smash helped push the total to £519. Meanwhile the White Swan’s ladies darts team chipped in too with a Christmas draw, raising £355.

