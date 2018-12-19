NOSTALGIA: Earlston Christmas concert 1993

A sell-out crowd left Earlston High School singing the praises of the songsters and musicians who had provided yet another spectacular night of entertainment, this week in 1993.

The pupils' Christmas concert programme included the traditional festive favourites, aided by participation from the proud parents in the audience, before the students held their own, with a second half packed full of Andrew Lloyd Webber musical classics, including those from Cats. Rector Norman Roxburgh paid tribute to all the pupils involved, as well as music teachers Mr Thomson and Mr Ferguson.