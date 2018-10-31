NOSTALGIA: Duns Primary School poppy 2008

Earl Haig – son of Britain’s First World War military commander, Field Marshall Sir Douglas Haig – presented a special poppy to a group of pupils from Duns Primary School this week in 2008.

It was exactly 90 years since the guns finally fell silent on the Western Front and the poppy had been picked from the fields of Flanders in June, by a different group of pupils. It had since visited Downing Street to be framed by then Prime Minister Gordon Brown, before being returned to Scotland and presented to then First Minister Alex Salmond at Stirling Castle. But first, as shown in our picture, these youngsters got their hands on the special memento during a visit to Earl Haig’s Bemersyde home. Send us your old photographs, together with a brief caption and the year taken, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk