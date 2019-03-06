NOSTALGIA: Bottoms up at Kelso’s first dry bar

The common riding season in the Borders is rarely noted for its temperance, but Kelso Laddie-elect Neil Cow, got off to a strictly teetotal start this week in 1994.

The then 20-year-old officially opened the Abbey Dry Bar based at the Abbey Row Centre. At a cost of £45,000 the scheme was designed to fill a much-needed social gap for youngsters and was brought about in a joint venture by Borders Regional Council and Kelso High School.

The bar was opened by education committee chairman Riddle Dumble, and Neil Cowe, with, from left, Cassandra Kerr, Lee Crawford and chairperson Joanne Smith.

