NOSTALGIA: A sodden Flodden in 2008

They came from across the Borders to a rain-lashed English hillside to pay tribute to the dead of Flodden this week in 2008

Coldstreamer Gareth Watson shed tears of pride as he led this annual tribute. Those tears were swept away by the rain that poured relentlessly from the sodden August sky. But they were unashamedly there. Representatives from across the Borders, forming a cavalcade of 258, galloped on to Branxton Hill where a tribute was paid to the sound of hymn singing, prayers, bugles and bagpipes.

