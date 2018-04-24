NOSTALGIA: 1993 A Borders Question of Sport

The Southern Reporter hosted a fundraising ‘Question of Sport’ evening in aid of victims of the Bosnian crisis this week in 1993.

The Greenyards function suite in Melrose was packed to capacity as two teams, captained by former British Lions Roy Laidlaw and John Rutherford battied it out under the expert eye of question master Bill McLaren. John’s team emerged winners by 74 points to 64 and the event raised £800 for the appeal.

Our photograph from the night shows: Back left: Robert Lacey, Jim Jeffries, Mike Thomson, organiser John Smail, John Robson, Richard Swan. Front: Doreen Calder, Bill McLaren, John Rutherford, Carrie Corcoran.

