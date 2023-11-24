A £125,000 cycling fund still has more than half of its total available to pay out, it has emerged

Funding bids are being encouraged.

Following a series of funding awards connected to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in the summer, the Scottish Borders Community Cycling Fund still has money available for local community groups, organisations and event businesses.

From the original £125,000 Scottish Borders Council fund, £74,000 remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the fund is to create a lasting benefit from the Cycling World Championships, which took place in Glasgow and across Scotland in August, including the Tweed Valley in the Scottish Borders.

Grants of between £3,000 and £15,000 are available, but applications must be received by the end of January 2024 at the latest.

Councillor Euan Jardine, leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “The Community Cycling Fund aims to support the delivery of local community cycling events and activities and has already helped to deliver a variety of events.

“We really want to encourage and inspire new and existing cyclists, get more people cycling and especially encourage cycling within under-represented groups, including children and young people, girls and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some funds are still available, so I’d encourage anyone with an idea for an event or activity that helps achieve these aims to get in touch.”

The fund can be used to connect and add value to existing cycling initiatives, programmes, events and infrastructure to promote and celebrate the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and the power of the bike.

More information can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/cyclingfund

The fund helped support Live Borders’ Borders Bike Fest at Riverside Rest in Peebles, the ‘We are Innerleithen’ photography exhibition arranged by The Hub CIC, and Adrenalin Uplift’s ‘World’s Weekender’ event in Innerleithen. All took place during August, around the Cycling World Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Bryant from Live Borders said: “I’m really pleased to have been able to bring together local clubs, businesses and cyclists for the fun, family orientated Borders Bike Fest as part of the Cycling World Championships fan zone at Tweed Green.