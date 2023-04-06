News you can trust since 1855
Time to send off your wee boxes

Supporters of the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) in Berwickshire are being urged to return their ‘wee boxes’, as this year’s Lenten appeal draws to a close.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST
Your wee boxes made their way to Zambia last year.Your wee boxes made their way to Zambia last year.
Your wee boxes made their way to Zambia last year.

The wee box campaign is the charity’s annual fundraiser for some of the world’s poorest people, and raises vital funds for its life-changing work in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Each year generous Scots give up a favourite treat such as coffee, chocolate, wine or crisps, and put the money they save into a special wee box. They then donate it at Easter to provide a hand-up to vulnerable communities worldwide, struggling to survive due to hunger, poverty and the climate emergency.

Head of fundraising, Steve McManus, said: “Each day we can all see the devastating effects of climate change and the global economic recession which is why we need your support more now than ever before.

"Each day families around the world face an uncertain future but, by returning your wee box and supporting this year’s appeal, you can give them lift themselves out of poverty.”

This year, SCIAF’s appeal focused on the people of Zambia, in southern Africa, particularly around Kabwe, which is one of the most polluted towns in the world. To survive, most families in Kabwe grow their own food in small plots near their homes – it’s a perilous life, very much dictated by the weather.

If you've collected money in your wee box, count the money you’ve saved and donate that amount online at www.sciaf.org.uk/weebox; send a cheque made out to SCIAF to FREEPOST SCIAF; or call them on 0141 354 5555 to donate using a credit or debit card.

If you prefer, you can also give donations via bank transfer. Give SCIAF a call on the above number to do so..

Steve added: “The thousands of wee boxes returned each year to SCIAF really do make a big difference to those we work with around the world. The generosity of the Berwickshire people, especially when things are so constrained at home, is incredible and I want to thank everyone who has supported this year’s appeal, you’re making a life changing difference to families across the globe."

