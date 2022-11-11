Stable Life is much more stable
Borders charity Stable Life has announced it has met its ambitious Crowdfunder target, raising £40,000 in just eight weeks, as the grand total raised by the local community by last Friday sat at a huge £40,304.
The charity, which is based at Dryden outside Selkirk, supports vulnerable young
people across The Scottish Borders through Equine Assisted Learning, where
specially trained horses and ponies help children to overcome mental health issues
by breaking cycles of damaging behaviour and feelings of helplessness.
The Crowdfunder was set up in September to raise urgently needed funding to
provide help to the charity over the coming winter, and now, after hitting their goal,
the whole team at Stable Life say they are enormously grateful to every single
person who contributed towards this amazing total.
‘We have been completely blown away at the support which we’ve seen over the
past few weeks,’ said Chief Executive Mags Powell. ‘We want everyone out there to
know we are incredibly grateful, and very humbled by the extent to which people
have been willing to get involved, especially at such a challenging time for everybody
in the community.
“It’s been an absolute inspiration to see some of our local young people doing their
bit to fundraise, and we’ve also had amazing donations from businesses, individuals,
community groups and children who come here for lessons. We’ve even had
donations from Canada! Every penny we’ve raised will go towards futureproofing
Stable Life for the coming months and years, and will make an enormous difference
to children throughout the Scottish Borders. We really can’t thank you all enough.’