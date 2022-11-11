Stable Life is much more stable

Staff and youngsters from Stable Life.

The charity, which is based at Dryden outside Selkirk, supports vulnerable young

people across The Scottish Borders through Equine Assisted Learning, where

specially trained horses and ponies help children to overcome mental health issues

by breaking cycles of damaging behaviour and feelings of helplessness.

The Crowdfunder was set up in September to raise urgently needed funding to

provide help to the charity over the coming winter, and now, after hitting their goal,

the whole team at Stable Life say they are enormously grateful to every single

person who contributed towards this amazing total.

‘We have been completely blown away at the support which we’ve seen over the

past few weeks,’ said Chief Executive Mags Powell. ‘We want everyone out there to

know we are incredibly grateful, and very humbled by the extent to which people

have been willing to get involved, especially at such a challenging time for everybody

in the community.

“It’s been an absolute inspiration to see some of our local young people doing their

bit to fundraise, and we’ve also had amazing donations from businesses, individuals,

community groups and children who come here for lessons. We’ve even had

donations from Canada! Every penny we’ve raised will go towards futureproofing

Stable Life for the coming months and years, and will make an enormous difference