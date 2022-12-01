Solar arrays set to provide low-cost energy boost for Selkirk businesses

The solar arrays could provide low-cost electricity for businesses.

Selkirk Regeneration has identified potential locations for the solar arrays – a collection of multiple solar panels that generate electricity as a system.

On Wednesday, December 7, members of Selkirk Common Good Fund Sub Committee will be asked to agree a formal letter of approval for a feasibility study to be carried out on the potential for solar panels on the two sites – land above and below the A707 road, between Linglie Farm and Nettley Wood, and at a location between Linglie Farm and the Ettrick.

Both are on Common Good-owned land and if approval for the letter is given the regeneration group will then seek funds from Scottish Government to commission the study, which it is thought would cost in the region of £50,000 to £100,000.

David Bethune, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of Selkirk Regeneration, believes the solar arrays have the potential to “generate significant income for Selkirk Common Good Fund while also benefiting the community by supplying low-cost renewable electricity to businesses on the industrial estate, thereby securing local employment.

“The current energy price increases strengthen the economic viability of these two options, and Selkirk Regeneration is therefore encouraged to take this project forward.”

Two alternatives sites on land adjacent to Gala Rig and a site south of South Common Farm were ruled out due to their distance from potential end-users of the generated electricity.

Mr Bethune added: “The feasibility study would address all planning aspects and implications, and would include community consultation, provide a robust business plan for the development and ongoing maintenance of the array, possible phasing of the development, and propose a structure for the management of the facility.