SBC offering advice to stay one step ahead of the scammers

Free advice is being offered at the Galashiels RBS branch.

Borderers can stay one step ahead of the scammers by making a bank visit on Thursday, December 12.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Borders Council’s Trading Standards team will be at the Royal Bank of Scotland branch at 35 Bank Street in Galashiels from 10am to noon.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re partnering with RBS to offer expert advice on how to spot scams, how to protect yourself from fraud and what to do if you’ve been targeted.

“Don’t miss this free session to get the latest tips and information.”