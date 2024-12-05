SBC offering advice to stay one step ahead of the scammers

By Paul Kelly
Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:24 BST
Free advice is being offered at the Galashiels RBS branch.
Borderers can stay one step ahead of the scammers by making a bank visit on Thursday, December 12.

Scottish Borders Council’s Trading Standards team will be at the Royal Bank of Scotland branch at 35 Bank Street in Galashiels from 10am to noon.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re partnering with RBS to offer expert advice on how to spot scams, how to protect yourself from fraud and what to do if you’ve been targeted.

“Don’t miss this free session to get the latest tips and information.”

