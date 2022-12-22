Donate food at Specsavers store in Galashiels

Specsavers in Galashiels.

The Specsavers Galashiels store has become a drop-off point until Saturday, 28 January.

The store will be passing on donated items to Galashiels Foodbank, a charitable organisation that aims to help alleviate poverty in the local area by providing food to those in need.

The foodbank is currently appealing for donations of items including tinned products such as meat and fish, fruit, vegetables, custard and rice pudding; packets of soup and instant noodles; jars of pasta sauces and jams; cereal; diluting or fruit juice and toiletries such as shampoo and shower gel.

Fiona Reid, retail director at Specsavers Galashiels, said: “January can be a particularly difficult financial period for people; therefore we’d like to support our local foodback by donating as many items as we can with the help of the community.

“The New Year is a fantastic time to clear out any non-perishable items you can spare.”

John Tucker, chairman of the Galashiels Foodbank, said: “We would like to thank the Specsavers Galashiels store for collecting donations. The support and kindness of the staff and locals will help us continue to provide assistance to those who need it, particularly as we continue to see more and more people use our service.”

