Council shares in near-£23m ‘Levelling Up’ funding bonanza
The council, alongside Dumfries and Galloway Council and South Lanarkshire Council, will receive up to £22,809,416 for the Three Rivers Active Tourism Project.
The successful bid made the case for investment on three projects, one to be led by each of the local authorities, and in partnership with other local and regional organisations.
All of the projects proposed within this bid built on the development and revitalisation of heritage and cultural assets and providing an opportunity for local communities and visitors to enjoy activities and sports and active lifestyles.
The Borders share of the funding pot will be used to progress a project with partners and the community of Peebles to refurbish the Category A listed Chambers Institution in the town centre.
This builds upon work undertaken by the Scottish Historic Building Trust which identified that the community and relevant local organisations had a shared desire for the historic building to be maintained and enhanced as a visitor attraction and as cultural heart of the community.
Councillor Euan Jardine, the leader of Scottish Borders Council, hailed the announcement as a significant boost to tourism.
He said: “I am delighted that our joint bid across the three authorities has been successful and that as part of that we’ll be able to progress with a transformational project in the centre of Peebles which will revitalise a much-loved local asset for the benefit of the community and our visitors.
“The collaboration and co-operation with our Dumfries and Galloway and South Lanarkshire colleagues has been very positive and provides the basis for continued working between the partners to develop the tourism offering and bring in additional tourists right across the area.”