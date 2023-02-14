Collaboration to save service cuts

Elaine Thornton-Nicol.

She said: “We agreed to be collaborative because none of us were elected for potholes and buildings and there has been a dramatic change in the attitude towards the opposition by the administration meant we couldn’t not attempt the collaboration.”

Councillor Robin Tatler, leader of the Independent Group, said the collaborative approach was “in our DNA as independents”, added: “Managing to produce a balanced budget without adding new savings for services to deliver and without cutting a single capital project has been tremendously difficult, but it means we are protecting services for all our constituents and delivering key projects for young and old across the Borders.

“We are pleased that this budget also maintains and extends the commitment to pay all our employees the Real Living Wage.”

Councillor Euan Robson, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “I welcomed the council leader’s invitation to work together on the financial plan and I hope that what we have produced as a cross-party group is supported by all our colleagues.

“We would all like to have seen more investment and improved services, but the reality is that local government is under unprecedented financial pressure.