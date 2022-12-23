Borderers urged to have their say on council budget

Council leader Euan Jardine.

The survey also provides Borderers with the opportunity to provide feedback on a number of other areas, including public transport, health and social care and the development of local plans within communities.

The survey can be completed online via www.scotborders.gov.uk/budget, however printed copies will also be available from Scottish Borders Council Contact Centres and Library Contact Centres in the new year. The survey will be open until Tuesday 31 January 2023.

Councillor Euan Jardine, Leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “This survey builds on last year’s budget consultation, which generated over 765 responses and provided some very helpful feedback. This year we want as high a response as possible as we start to shape our budget plans for 2023/24 and beyond.

“With every Borders household facing financial pressures this is no time for your local Councillors to be playing party politics and I am really pleased that our colleagues from across SBC’s political groups have joined together with the aim of developing a single budget proposal that we can all sign up to in February next year.

“With our budget we want to support our communities and businesses, help our residents through the Cost of Living Crisis and invest in projects that improve the Borders.

“But just like every household, inflationary pressures are having an impact. For the Council that impact is £10million more than the outline budget set last year, so this will be hugely challenging for us to manage. It is therefore really important that Borderers have their say and tell us what is important to them, and provide suggestions on where we may be able to change the way we deliver services or make savings.”

Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, leader of the SNP group at the Council, added: “The Council’s Administration has made a commitment to work with all the political groups and independent Councillors to develop a budget plan and I welcome that opportunity to collaborate on one of the areas that truly impacts on every person living and working here.

“To make the budget-setting process as thorough as possible, and so that every Councillor can take into consideration the views of our local residents, it is essential that as many people as possible complete this survey.

“From our young people in our secondary schools to our older population, we want your feedback: What should be our top priorities? How do we tackle some of our biggest challenges?; What could we do differently; Where could money be better invested or saved? This is your chance to have your say – don’t waste it.”