KFC bosses set sights on Borders for new drive-thru

The region could be set to welcome its first KFC drive-thru by the end of 2020.

That’s if ambitious plans by the self-proclaimed finger-licking good chicken chain come to fruition.

The fast food giant today listed 536 venues across the UK, including 22 in Scotland, where it hopes to open either drive-thru venues, food court counters or restaurants.

And on that list is a potential new drive-thru somewhere in Galashiels.

KFC opened its first UK store 1965, with its first branch in Preston, but today it operates 850 outlets in the country.

Currently the closes KFC restaurants for Borderers are around 40 miles away in either Carlisle or Edinburgh.

A spokesman for the company said: “We have bold ambitions to have over 1,000 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2020 and we are looking to build over 50 new stores a year.”