Woollen mill to homes bid for Peebles

How the new homes would look.

Following the success of its two local public consultation events earlier this year, Edinburgh-based developers Whiteburn Projects has submitted a detailed planning application to Scottish Borders Council for the residential development-led, mixed-use regeneration at March Street in Peebles.

The 2.24 Ha site is a former woollen mill which dates from around 1884.

As part of the overall vision for this development, Whiteburn is proposing to deliver a range of new homes offering a choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale, together with affordable homes to rent. The plans are for a total of 71 new homes.

The development will also see the retention of historic buildings, with the Lodge Gatehouse being sympathetically extended and modernised into a new family home, and the Engine House and Boiler House retained for employment use.

A key focus of the overall masterplan has been the retention of the key green space on the site for use as allotments.

Roger Bainbridge, director of Design and Delivery for Whiteburn Projects, said: “Our planning application for March Street in Peebles shows our continued commitment to deliver quality homes for local people in the Scottish Borders.

“Our two public consultation events earlier this year were both very well attended by the members of the local community who took the time to share their views and suggestions.

“We’ve been able to consider these views as our plans for the development have evolved, as well as work with Scottish Borders Council throughout the pre-application process. We are now pleased to be able to submit a set of proposals that we believe will create a sympathetic regeneration of March Street in Peebles.

“March Street is a fantastic location, a short walk from the High Street and amenities of the town, it is a true 20- minute neighbourhood. It remains our aspiration that our proposed development at March Street will provide natural extension to the existing, active community of Peebles, delivering a choice of new homes that will appeal to both local people who have the desire to live in a new build home in their existing community or those who want to relocate and enjoy the fantastic quality of life living in this Scottish Borders town.”

Rick McCluggage, director of architects Smith Scott Mullan Associates, added: “The March Street project is a fantastic opportunity to regenerate an important brownfield site in the historic town centre of Peebles. The new homes will be extremely high quality and appeal to various household sizes and different generations.

“The inclusion of new homes for affordable rent is also important, to ensure the availability of quality rented housing in a town centre location, close to amenities, employment and transport.