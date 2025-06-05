This quirky studio flat at Strathy Point Lighthouse in the Scottish Highlands is an idyllic retreat for nature lovers.

Looking at these photos, it’s little surprise that it received more clicks during May than any other property listed for sale on Zoopla.

With its rugged coastal views, the charming home is perfect for anyone seeking a tranquil place to escape from it all and appreciate the majesty of the great outdoors.

There are spectacular walks on your doorstep, it’s a great spot for wildlife watching or admiring some breathtaking sunsets, and if you’re lucky you might even see the Northern Lights put on a dazzling display.

The cosy home comes fully furnished and equipped, with everything from kitchen essentials to a flat screen smart LED TV and hairdryer.

There’s a shared courtyard and a private, south-facing seating area just outside The Bothy - ideal for al fresco dining when the weather’s good.

It’s listed for sale with McEwan Fraser, for offers over £75,000.

It is currently used as a holiday let, with bookings in place for the 2025 season, which the owner is happy to discuss with any prospective buyers.

For more details, visit the Zoopla listing here.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . One-of-a-kind home The entrance to this quirky studio flat at Strathy Point Lighthouse in the Scottish Highlands, which is listed for sale for offers over £75,000. It was viewed more times during May 2025 than any other property for sale on Zoopla. | Zoopla/McEwan Fraser Photo: Zoopla/McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

2 . Idyllic location This quirky studio flat at Strathy Point Lighthouse in the Scottish Highlands has an idyllic setting | Zoopla/McEwan Fraser Photo: Zoopla/McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining room The view from the patio doors leading out of the kitchen/dining room | Zoopla/McEwan Fraser Photo: Zoopla/McEwan Fraser Photo Sales