Village home with character

1, Waverley House, West Linton. Photos: Stuart and Stuart.

1, Waverley House is a traditional main-door, three-bedroom, second/top-floor flat and enjoys a central location in the village, close to excellent local amenities and shopping, and within easy reach of major road links.

The private front door is quietly located off Main Street and opens directly into a characterful space with an exposed timber ceiling beam, an original stone fireplace, and built-in storage. currently utilised as a utility room. The versatile area accommodates a washing machine and a dryer, with space for an upright freezer and a fridge. A stairwell rises up to the second floor and a hallway, with eaves storage access, leading to the remaining accommodation.

Arranged around a cosy focal point fireplace, the spacious, airy lounge enjoys generous glazing and rooftop views, while an impressively-proportioned family room is enhanced by exposed timber ceiling beams and offers versatile floorspace and options for use.

The property has tons of character.

The kitchen provides a generous space for seated dining, alongside ample cabinet storage and workspace, accommodating a freestanding cooker with an overhead extractor fan, a dishwasher and an integrated fridge/freezer.

Also located in the flat are three double bedrooms (one with built-in wardrobes) and a modern, four-piece bathroom. Oil-fired central heating and double glazing are found throughout.

Externally, the flat is accompanied by a private garden, with a garden shed and space for parking, a detached single garage, and further off-street parking.

Included in the sale are all fitted floor coverings, window coverings, light fittings, integrated kitchen appliances, the freestanding dishwasher, washing machine, and dryer.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​