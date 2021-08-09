Views to die for in Kelso

126 Roxburgh St, Kelso is close to the town centre, but offers fantastic views over the Tweed. Photo: Hastings.

Nestled in a truly majestic spot above the mighty River Tweed, 126 Roxburgh Street has a spacious and adaptable interior and a beautifully landscaped garden.

The impressive family home, positioned on a characterful row of period properties, stands proudly to the edge of the popular town of Kelso, and all within a short five minute walk of the infamous cobbled square and host of shops, eateries and amenities.

It’s a superb family accommodation, designed with a relaxed and flowing style.

The home is crammed with style ... and that view!

The five public rooms offer exceptional flexibility to suit a variety of needs and preferences.

Accommodation includes the entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, lounge, living room, utility room, shower room, garden room and terrace, family room with cloakroom W/C, two bedrooms with ensuite, a family bathroom, and two further bedrooms/studies.

There’s enough space to host all the family, young and old are catered for, with excellent local schooling within walking distance, as well as a variety of leisure and shopping close-to-hand.

Externally, the garden is an exceptionally beautiful spot which frames the fantastic panorama beyond, and is a private space to enjoy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Kelso, which lies at the meeting point of the Tweed and Teviot rivers, is one of the most attractive and unspoiled towns in the Borders. Notable features are the 12th Century Abbey, the Flemish-style cobbled square, Floors Castle and the old bridge across the Tweed.

Properties like this do not become available every week.

The fantastic home is on the market for offers over £435,000.