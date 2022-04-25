Victorian villa with valley views

Springwood, in Selkirk's Victoria Crescent, is our property of the week. Photos: Hastings.

Springwood, in the town’s Victoria Crescent, boasts particularly striking views over the valley and neighbouring countryside beyond.

A fantastic traditional home, beautifully presented throughout with a choice of reception areas, all tastefully finished, including five comfortable bedrooms allowing flexibility of use and a charming enclosed garden, this enviable period property would make a delightful home for any family.

Victoria Crescent is a quiet cul de sac, off the main town with little through traffic, and Springwood stands in a generous plot with a striking frontage.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property's beautiful garden offers striking views across the valley.

The sandstone villa is framed with stone walling and traditional iron railings, and a colourful frontage leading to the main entrance.

A welcoming hallway extends to the three public rooms; with a formal drawing room to one side, which enjoying a stunning triple aspect, incorporating a large bay window to the front, views over the valley and further garden outlooks to the rear.

This luxurious space allows excellent space for entertaining, with a feature open fireplace and original solid wood flooring.

Across the hall, a more informal lounge area, ideal as a relaxed evening room, complete with library shelving. The dining room sits towards the rear, finished in rich tones, with the adjacent dining kitchen fully fitted with modern cabinetry, with a useful utility room and access directly to the rear garden.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is luxurious in its proportions, with beautiful countryside outlooks and offering scope to create an ensuite facility with the relevant permissions. Three further bedrooms, including a study, are positioned on this level, with a recently refitted shower room. A fitted stair extends to the converted attic; offering a fifth double bedroom and shower room.

Externally, the wrap around garden is mature and well established, and offers excellent privacy with sheltering trees and a gently elevated position.