Two ways to enjoy village life

Firstly, Ravelston, in Teapot Lane, is a traditional semi-detached cottage that enjoys charming original feature, elegantly paired with modern decor and sympathetic contemporary upgrades, resulting in an attractive home in a move-in condition.

The well-proportioned one-bedroom home further benefits from a low-maintenance, courtyard garden and unrestricted on-street parking.

And, being on the market for offers over £130,000, this lovely wee home offers tons of character, and could be equally perfect for someone taking their first steps on the property ladder or for someone looking to downsize.

To view, call agents Blackwood and Smith on 01721 532062.

On the other end of the scale is the fantastic Tanglewood, a five-bed detached home in Carlops Road, which could be yours for offers over £675,000.

The beautifully-constructed family home of is situated within a highly-desirable location on the edge of the pretty conservation village.

Surrounded by glorious countryside and occupying extensive landscaped garden grounds, the property offers versatile accommodation, finished to the highest specifications with an enviable and generous indoor-outdoor secluded entertaining space and wraparound garden, south facing to the rear.

The superb open plan kitchen, dining room and family room with triple aspect and patio doors to the raised decking area is a prominent feature of the property, while the family bathroom with twin Duravit bath, Handsgrove taps and separate double shower is the perfect place to retreat and relax.