Traditional home in Selkirk

Dinsburn, in Selkirk's Shawpark Road. Photos: Hastings.

Dinsburn is a striking sandstone property, set just off the main thoroughfare of the Royal Burgh, hosting exceptionally spacious accommodation with retained features and including a fully converted attic providing ideal space for extended family or as a home office.

The home benefits a charming garden to the front and rear, and private parking, all within a short walking distance of a range of amenities and countryside pursuits.

With a traditional tiled entrance vestibule, the main hall extends to a wonderfully bright living room with a feature open fire and bay window, with a ground-level guest room or study positioned to the far end of the hall.

The fully converted attic provided ideal space for extended family or as a home office.

A large dining room overlooks the rear garden, with a rear hall connecting to useful coat and boot area and cloakroom with W/C, with the fully-fitted family kitchen sitting to the rear.

The first floor extends to the main bedrooms; two of which benefit en-suite facilities, with a further two comfortable doubles, a family bathroom and further storage.

The attic extension extends to a further work or living space and is currently utlitised as a studio-style bedroom.

The well-proportioned accommodation benefits from an adaptable layout and is perfect for modern family and working life, and is ideally placed for all town centre amenities.

Externally, with an attractive frontage framing the property, a well-appointed driveway leads to the side access opening to the fully enclosed rear garden; completely level and mostly laid to lawn, there is a patio, outdoor storage area and rear gate.

The garden is a great area for children and offers scope for further landscaping as required.

Dinsburn, located in the town’s Shawpark Road, is on the market for offers over £320,000.