Towering opportunity to own a piece of history

The Tower House at Langlee, near Jedburgh. Photo: Cullen Kilshaw

Tower House, previously part of the Scottish Baronial Mansion, Langlee, located near Jedburgh, is a remarkable semi-detached family home, built in 1868 by David Bryce for Charles Scott – the interior being subdivided in 1981 to provide the current accommodation.

Set in a most picturesque location, the property extends over four floors and would be a truly magnificent family home.

The Tower House consists of a hallway, wc with two hand basins, utility room, boiler room, wine cellar and various stores on the lower ground floor, as well as the entrance hallway, drawing room, sitting room, kitchen and pantry on the ground floor.

The property boasts some superb period features.

Moving upwards, there is a landing, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and family bathroom on the first floor as well as the fourth and final bedroom on the second floor.

The property boasts beautifully ornate period features throughout, including the high ceilings and cornicings, exposed wooden beams, large bay windows, stunning fireplaces and stained glass windows.

Externally, the private garden grounds extend to approximately 0.25 acres and comprise of a mix of lawn and patio areas as well as a private driveway, detached double garage and further single garage.

There is also a viewpoint at the top of the tower by way of the roof terrace, which offers incredible views over the grounds and surrounding countryside.

It’s ideally suited to a family, those looking to move to a more rural yet accessible location, or those with a knack for renovation.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £550,000.