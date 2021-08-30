Three cracking homes for your perusal

12, Tweedholm Avenue, Walkerburn. Photos: Cullen Kilshaw.

Leading off our affordable trio is 12 Tweedholm Avenue East in Walkerburn, a traditional stone-built two-bedroom double upper flat enjoying a superb setting with panoramic uninterrupted views towards the River Tweed and rolling hills.

The spacious accommodation offers scope for modernisation, and the private, recently landscaped garden, which is fully enclosed, benefits from a sunny aspect.

Offers over £110,000 are invited by agents Cullen Kilshaw, who can be contacted on 01721 532913 to arrange a viewing.

2, Manse Place, Earlston.

Or how about 16 Minto Place in Hawick, a three-bedroom apartment that has been modernised, altered and extended at later dates to provide the present accommodation.

Previously two separate apartments, now one, the property provides bright and spacious accommodation as well as sporting modern fixtures and fittings throughout, this property would be ideal for the first time buyer, a family, or those looking to downsize. Brought to the market in move-in condition, viewings come highly recommended.

It’s on the market with a guide price of £95,000. Call Cullen Kilshaw on 01450 202317 to view.

Our next home is in Earlston, 2 Manse Place, a terrific townhouse with a lot of features, including a garden, garage and private parking, often seen in more expensive properties.

It offers spacious and flexible living and is presented in very good order throughout.

There is scope, if desired, to convert the already floored attic into a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, subject to the necessary planning permissions which have been approved in the past.