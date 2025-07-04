The 13 areas of Scotland where house prices are rising fastest, including one where value has shot up by 17.8%

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:05 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The areas of Scotland where house prices are rising fastest have been revealed - with one place way out in front.

Property prices rose in all but seven of the 32 council areas across Scotland, the latest small area statistics published by the Registers of Scotland show.

In five areas, the average price rose by 5% or more, with values soaring by 17.8% in one part of the country.

Below are the 13 areas where house prices in Scotland are rising fastest, based on the latest small area statistics published in May 2025 by the Registers of Scotland.

They are listed in reverse order, with the area which has seen the biggest rise in house prices last.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Scotland, and why? Let us know in the comments section.

🏠 Whether you’re planning to move or just curious what your home is worth, Purplebricks offers free valuations and fixed-fee selling support from local experts.

👉 Request a valuation or browse current listings in your area.

In Highland, the average house price rose by 2.2%, from £228,507 in 2023 to £233,546 in 2024. This was the 13th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland.

1. Highland: +2.2%

In Highland, the average house price rose by 2.2%, from £228,507 in 2023 to £233,546 in 2024. This was the 13th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In the Scottish Borders, the average house price rose by 2.3%, from £220,585 in 2023 to £225,616 in 2024. This was the 12th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland.

2. Scottish Borders: +2.3%

In the Scottish Borders, the average house price rose by 2.3%, from £220,585 in 2023 to £225,616 in 2024. This was the 12th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Glasgow, the average house price rose by 2.4%, from £203,792 in 2023 to £208,739 in 2024. This was the 11th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland.

3. Glasgow: +2.4%

In Glasgow, the average house price rose by 2.4%, from £203,792 in 2023 to £208,739 in 2024. This was the 11th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In East Dunbartonshire, the average house price rose by 2.5%, from £299,597 in 2023 to £307,208 in 2024. This was the 10th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland.

4. East Dunbartonshire: +2.5%

In East Dunbartonshire, the average house price rose by 2.5%, from £299,597 in 2023 to £307,208 in 2024. This was the 10th biggest annual percentage increase in Scotland. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandHOUSE pricesPropertyHome and gardenBoost
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice