Space, style and modern living

42, The Meadows, in Peebles. Photos: Neilson's.

A beautifully presented family home, 42 The Meadows sits on a large corner plot with benefits including extensive landscaped private gardens, double garage, and multi-vehicle driveway, with early viewing highly recommended.

The accommodation, upgraded to a high standard throughout, comprises: entrance vestibule, open hallway with wc and walk-in cloakroom off, and stylish ‘Karndean’ flooring running through to an impressive living/dining area with bi-folding doors.

They lead to a covered deck which comfortably extends the living space on warm days.

The fantastic dual-aspect lounge is a prominent feature.

The stunning kitchen has oak surfaces and integrated appliances, which leads to a utility room with a door to the garden.

The truly stunning dual-aspect family room is a real feature, with a vaulted ceiling, working wood burning stove, and sliding doors to a fantastic balcony, boasting beautiful hillside views.

The upper hall has a hatch to part-floored attic space, and the generously-proportioned master suite has built-in wardrobes and en-suite with four additional spacious double bedrooms (three with fitted storage) and family bathroom completing the accommodation.

Further benefits include gas central heating (newly installed in 2017), double glazing, and a burglar alarm system.

The landscaped gardens surround the property and offer the perfect haven for children to play or for outside dining and relaxing, including a summerhouse.

A multi-vehicle driveway to the front leads to a large double garage with up and over door, water, and power.

It’s on the market for offers over £515,000.