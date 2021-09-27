Space, style and modern living
Our property of the week is a stunning, and exceptionally spacious detached villa which enjoys a quiet cul-de-sac setting in the picturesque town of Peebles.
A beautifully presented family home, 42 The Meadows sits on a large corner plot with benefits including extensive landscaped private gardens, double garage, and multi-vehicle driveway, with early viewing highly recommended.
The accommodation, upgraded to a high standard throughout, comprises: entrance vestibule, open hallway with wc and walk-in cloakroom off, and stylish ‘Karndean’ flooring running through to an impressive living/dining area with bi-folding doors.
They lead to a covered deck which comfortably extends the living space on warm days.
The stunning kitchen has oak surfaces and integrated appliances, which leads to a utility room with a door to the garden.
The truly stunning dual-aspect family room is a real feature, with a vaulted ceiling, working wood burning stove, and sliding doors to a fantastic balcony, boasting beautiful hillside views.
The upper hall has a hatch to part-floored attic space, and the generously-proportioned master suite has built-in wardrobes and en-suite with four additional spacious double bedrooms (three with fitted storage) and family bathroom completing the accommodation.
Further benefits include gas central heating (newly installed in 2017), double glazing, and a burglar alarm system.
The landscaped gardens surround the property and offer the perfect haven for children to play or for outside dining and relaxing, including a summerhouse.
A multi-vehicle driveway to the front leads to a large double garage with up and over door, water, and power.
It’s on the market for offers over £515,000.
To view, call agents Neilson’s on 0131 253 2858.