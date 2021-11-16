Send yourself and your family to the tower

The magnificent Salenside Tower, near Ashkirk. Photo: Hastings.

Salenside Tower, near Ashkirk, is a tranquil haven, set against the rolling backdrop of stunning Borders countryside in 2.5 acres of mature grounds expertly cultivated by the current owners.

This is a unique opportunity to continue this already impressive rebuild and restoration journey.

Even more remarkably, it is a three bedroom home that works for modern life; with space for family, study, work and hosting friends and guests, the tower transcends time as it caters for modern life as ably as it graces the history and beauty of the area surrounding it.

The nicely-proportioned kitchen has some lovely features.

The main entrance opens to a wonderful reception room, with solid wood flooring and stone built fireplace with stove, this multifunctional space has a wonderful acoustic and is ideal for lounge and dining and great for hosting family and friends.

Fitted in a country farmhouse style, the kitchen is well proportioned and offers fine outlooks across the gardens, with an excellent selection of storage and charming features including exposed timber beams and AGA.

The tower itself elevates to a panorama of different viewpoints over the grounds and countryside beyond, and hosts two fantastic bedrooms; with the master including a wonderful Juliette balcony.

Externally, the superb, self-contained annex makes an excellent auxiliary space for hosting visitors or indeed for work or study. The garden itself has been cultivated and lovingly landscaped over the years, and now in its maturity, is settled in with all-year colour.