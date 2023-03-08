Second chance to shape major housing development in Peebles

March Street in Peebles.

The people of Peebles are being given a second chance to shape a major new ’20 minute neighbourhood’ housing development in the town.

Edinburgh-based developer Whiteburn has plans for 75 new homes on the site of the former March Street woollen mill, which dates from around 1884.

At a first public consultation on February 9, people queued to hear a presentation from Whiteburn and its team of architects, Smith Scott Mullan Associates.

Now a second consultation event is to be staged on Thursday, March 23, between 4-7pm at the Eastgate Arts Centre, which will allow the team to provide a further update to the local community about its plans, and show how the feedback from the first event has helped shape the proposal.

Whiteburn is proposing to deliver a range of both private and affordable homes and the project will also see the modernisation of the Lodge Gatehouse.

The final mix and scope of the development will be determined following completion of the public consultation process, together assessing the ‘viable use’ for the retained buildings of historic interest to create employment or community use.

Roger Bainbridge, director of design and delivery for Whiteburn Projects, said: “As we progress towards making a planning application for this development, it is important to us that we understand and consider the views of as many members of the local community as possible.

“We were very pleased that our first consultation event in February was so well attended.

“Since then, we have carefully reviewed the feedback that we have received from local people who have indicated that they are largely supportive of our designs. This includes the proposal to retain the existing allotments and provide new green space within the development.