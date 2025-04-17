Thinking of selling? Take a few simple steps to maximise your return | Composite NationalWorld

Whether you’re in Edinburgh, Dundee or the Highlands, here’s how to prep your home for a faster, stronger sale.

Thinking about putting your home on the market? Whether you’re in Leith, Falkirk, Inverness or Ayr, the market is moving – but buyers are being pickier than ever. A bit of prep now could make the difference between a quick sale and months of waiting.

Here’s your five-point plan to get it right.

1. Check what homes near you are going for

Start by researching what’s on the market in your neighbourhood. Look at similar properties on Rightmove, Zoopla and local agent sites. See what’s under offer, not just what’s listed – and note any price drops.

Want a second opinion? Purplebricks offers free valuations with local agents across the country.

2. Make the front count – it’s your first impression

From city flats to countryside cottages, buyers judge fast. Clean the path, tidy the garden, and polish the door fittings. Add fresh colour with some in-bloom plants – GardeningExpress has low-cost mixed pots ready to go.

Repainting your front door is another smart move. Dulux has a guide to choosing the right shade to help your home stand out.

3. Declutter, brighten and show off your space

Open the curtains, clean the windows and use mirrors to bounce light around. If rooms feel cramped, take out large furniture or store bits temporarily – Safestore has flexible storage options if needed.

For a finishing touch, freshen up tired rooms with updated cushions, lamps or accessories from Dunelm. You don’t need a full makeover to make a big impression.

4. Get your Home Report and paperwork sorted early

You’ll need a valid Home Report to list your property. It includes a survey, EPC and property questionnaire, so get the process started early with your solicitor or estate agent.

Need to update your EPC? You can do that quickly at EnergyPerformanceCertificates.co.uk.

Also gather any planning permissions, guarantees or receipts for recent upgrades like windows, kitchens or insulation – the more ready you are, the smoother the sale.

5. Get a valuation from someone who knows your area

From Dunfermline to Dumfries, local knowledge is key. A good valuation can help avoid overpricing or underselling – and could mean a faster deal.

Book your free Purplebricks valuation here and get a realistic, up-to-date figure from a local expert.

And don’t forget – you’ve got options

Purplebricks is one of the most recognised names in online estate agency, but other services like Yopa also offer fixed-fee listings and local expertise. Compare options before committing to one route.

Buyers are still out there, but presentation and price are everything. Make your home look its best, have the paperwork sorted, and get expert advice before you list.