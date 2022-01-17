Rural, yet close to town

Hartrigge Gardens Cottage, near Jedburgh. Photos: Hastings.

Hartrigge Gardens Cottage, is situated just outside Jedburgh, while maintaining close links to the town, with facilities including schooling within walking distance, this charming characterful home is a jewel in the crown for the Borders town.

The property sits in the grounds of the former mansion house, in an elevated position providing outstanding privacy and endless countryside to explore on the doorstep.

Uniquely, a single track linking road winds down into the town, making this a rural setting easily accessible for modern requirement.

Immaculately maintained, the home is ready to move into.

Dating back to 1870, the property has been renovated, extended and upgraded to great success by the current owner, with the cottage now hosting spacious and flexible living accommodation ideally suited to a family; with a farmhouse style kitchen at its heart, two comfortable public rooms, as well as a range of storage including a utility room, there are two ground level bedrooms, a family bathroom and separate shower room, with the first floor extending to a beautiful master suite with shower room and dressing room, and a further double bedroom.

All are presented in neutral tones with quality finishes, so the property is ready to move into, yet still offers a buyer scope to put their own flair and taste on the interior.

Externally, sitting at just under an acre, the grounds are an incredible asset to this family home; securing privacy and providing a charming country backdrop, the gardens are established with a timber fence boundary – with a large section of woodland and hard standing, outdoor storage, paddock area and courtyard seating spot.

Kept to mostly grass cutting and trees to limb, the exceptional outdoor space is easily maintained and there is certainly excellent potential for further landscaping or indeed a garden room, home office, further garages or studio space – endless options in this forever home offering adaptability and a truly exceptional location.

The property is on the market for offers over £360,000.